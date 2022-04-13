NJ’s most unique dessert shop is in Camden County

There never seems to be an end to how people can satisfy their sweet tooth. The latest is a place in Oaklyn, New Jersey. Not Oakland, NJ, but Oaklyn in Camden County.

It's near Collingswood and not far from Camden. It's called Puddin' Palace and yes they've found ways to elevate and elaborate on the tasty treat. This is not your grandma's pudding.

The combinations seem to be endless from chocolate chip cookies in pudding to crushed Oreos in pudding to banana pudding. It's puddin' paradise.

The two ladies who run the store started just before the pandemic hit, but that didn't stop them. They were taking orders online and over the phone and doing what many small shops had to do during the lockdowns. They would leave the packages outside their door with hand sanitizer and wipes to make sure the customers felt comfortable getting their comfort food.

They were getting 30 to 40 orders a day at their little shop. They now offer delivery as well as pick-up six days a week. They're open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays.

Just when you thought that Americans have come up with every way to make desserts, here come these ladies with an endless combination of sweet treats.

Pudding isn't just the stuff your grandmother or mom gave you to keep you quiet. This stuff is truly a creative breakthrough in culinary and confectionary arts.

