New Jersey's own Mike Trout helped an inspiring 8-year-old celebrate her 'Journey to 30.' Young Hailey uses a 3D-printed prosthetic hand, which didn't slow her from becoming the first person to throw out a first pitch for every MLB team (30 in all).

The Millville native and superstar athlete was at Angel Stadium on Sunday and chatted with Hailey before they took the field together. She then threw her 30th first pitch, with lots of dancing to celebrate.

Earlier this season on her journey, Hailey met another NJ slugger in the majors, Mets pro Todd Frazier. It was part of her July trek to Philadelphia and New York, visiting Citizens Bank Park , Yankee Stadium and Citi Field. She even had a dance-off with Mr. Met.

Frazier also was among the athletes and managers who taped a congrats montage, which you can watch below.

Dawson was born with Poland Syndrome, which caused the fingers on her right hand to be underdeveloped. A team at University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) designed and printed custom robotic hands for each stop on her baseball journey.

With her first mission complete, the youngster and her family say they hope to spread awareness of and access to cost-effective, 3D-printed prosthetic solutions for children.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.

More from NJ 101.5: