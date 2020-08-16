NJ’s largest lake draws hundreds for Pres. Trump boat flotilla

LAKE HOPATCONG — Roughly 300 boats turned out for a boat parade hosted Saturday by the Sussex County Republican Committee in support of President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign, according to State Police.

The event, which had been delayed once in late June due to thunderstorms and again in July over "logistical issues," also prompted a much smaller counter-demonstration at the same time.

Sussex County GOP Committee Chairman Jerry Scanlan was in the lead boat Saturday, along with state Republican Party Chairman Doug Steinhardt, Sussex County Freeholder Dawn Fantasia and Janice Fields, who shared photos of the event on her personal Facebook page.

State Police gave the estimated crowd size in response to New Jersey 101.5, while those who took part gave a higher estimate on social media.

Fields said that there were more than 500 boats, with loads of supporters lined up along the lake, as well.

The counter-protest, which gathered at the River Styx Bridge, was organized by Matthew and Noah Steinbaum, brothers who live in Sussex County.

"It showed that there are many of us united against hate, which Donald Trump spreads and epitomizes. Although we were outnumbered today by the Trump boats, the presence of those who opposed the parade demonstrates that we have a voice and we’re not afraid to make ourselves heard," Matthew Steinbaum said in a written statement to New Jersey 101.5.

August 15 counter protest at Lake Hopatcong (courtesy Matthew Steinbaum)

Steinbaum continued "Boats do not equal votes, and our strong presence today makes me proud of all of those with the courage to protest today, and makes me very optimistic about November."

Boat parade for Pres. Trump on Lake Hopatcong, August 15 (courtesy Janice Fields)

When the Lake Hopatcong boat parade was first postponed June 27 amid threatening weather conditions, a number of Trump supporters still took their boats out for a more informal show of support, as seen on social media.

Last month, a separate boat rally also in support of Trump's re-election campaign drew a few hundred vessels to Barnegat Bay in Ocean County.

