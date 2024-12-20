NJ’s funniest ‘Santa fail’ pictures will put a smile on your face
We have a lot to get upset about in the Garden State, but you would think being in the presence of Santa would change that. Unfortunately for these kids (but fortunately for me and you), it didn’t.
After seeing a very cute and silly photo posted by my friend and former colleague of her children, I had a craving for more pictures where young children are losing their minds on Santa’s lap.
I mean, seriously, how could this not put a smile on your face?
Big bro, Jagger, and little sis, Bowie, are having two very different Santa experiences.
Jagger: God bless us, everyone!
Bowie: Bah humbug!
Our fellow New Jerseyans gave us the silliest gift of all: other ‘Santa fail’ pictures. Whether new or old, they’re incredibly enjoyable and are sure to make you laugh.
Good luck scrolling through these without giggling to yourself.
New Jersey’s funniest Santa Fail photos provided by NJ101.5 readers
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore
Winners of the photo contest will be contacted by the NJ101.5 promotions team
Thank you to everyone who submitted their photos, and have a very merry Christmas!
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.
