The food gods have answered our prayers and we will no longer need to travel to NYC, Miami, or Atlantic City to give our kids the Sugar Factory experience.

Starting in Spring 2022, Garden State Park Town Center in Cherry Hill will be home to the next Sugar Factory. This location will resemble the others and is expected to be decorated head to toe in neon signs, wallpaper, and of course the floor-to-ceiling candy shop.

Never heard of Sugar Factory? The first location opened in 2009 in Las Vegas and quickly took the world by storm. They’re everywhere from the Bahamas to Dubai.

Celebrities began posing with these custom candies, enticing every reality TV fan to visit The Sugar Factory.

The vibrant and unique candy-themed restaurant quickly caught the attention of celebrities, specifically the Kardashian clan, leading to several collaborations. Some of these included Violent Lips, a temporary lip tattoo company that was sold at Sugar Factory, in addition to couture lollipops, which were basically a boujie take on your classic lollipop.

Despite the overwhelming amount of press this place has received, it happens to be a really fun time. The menu consists of large goblet cocktails that can also be made non-alcoholic, and are served with “Celebri-fog” and filled with different types of gummies.

In terms of the food, it’s all your classic American bar food with a twist. Sliders are served on rainbow buns, and they have a Hot Cheeto burger, which is served on a Hot Cheeto-crusted bun.

When it comes to dessert, you will want to save room. You can keep it simple with a milkshake or opt for the King Sundae, which gets you 24 scoops of ice cream for $99.

If you haven’t yet been to a Sugar Factory location, you’ll definitely want to check this one out. More information regarding the opening should be coming soon.

