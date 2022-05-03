NJ’s favorite food truck festival is back

Every time this event happens at Monmouth Park, people ask when it’s going to happen again the following year. The pandemic disrupted it last year.

That’s why it’s so exciting that the Jersey shore food truck festival is back this Memorial Day Weekend, and it’s also back to its normal size.

New Jersey seems to have the most impressive array of food trucks in the country. I’m not sure why we have such a wide selection, but it’s probably because we have the biggest percentage of foodies here than just about any other state.

As usual, the best of the best will be at the festival this year.

It’s all happening from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 28-30 and will include amazing food, great music, live horse racing, and much more.

You’ll be able to sample everything from lobster rolls to mac & cheese to fried Oreos and much more.

Some vendors that will be there include:

Tacoholics

Cold Stone Creamery

Sweetpepper Gluten Free Spot

Empanada Guy

Latin Bites

Strollo‘s Lighthouse

Cousins Maine lobster bites and bowls

Magic Mike’s Smoked Meats

Nip-N-Truck

Plus, there’ll be two stages of live music from 12-4 p.m. all three days of the festival.

And you better bring the kids because there will be plenty of fun events for the whole family, including clowns, face painters, pony rides and a bounce house.

Celebrate the start of summer and a return to “normal” at the Jersey Shore‘s favorite food truck festival. Find out more info on their website.

