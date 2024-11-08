NJ’s Eric LeGrand releases a holiday bourbon for a great cause

Eric LeGrand is a former Rutgers student-athlete who was paralyzed playing football for the university. His spinal cord injury was devastating, but his spirit was never devastated. He has always remained hopeful, moved forward, made the best of everything, and has been an absolute inspiration to everyone he meets.

He became heavily involved with the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, which supports people impacted by paralysis by searching for a cure for spinal cord injuries.

It seems Eric is always busy with one project or another, such as when he co-founded Eric LeGrand Spirits. That business and the Reeve Foundation have gotten together for something special this holiday season.

“I’ve always wanted to launch a special bottle for the holiday season, and we were able to experiment with a single barrel bourbon that’ll win over bourbon drinkers," said LeGrand. “With this release, we’re continuing our work with the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, so this is a gift that will give back to a good cause.”

For every case sold, LeGrand is donating $5.20 to the foundation. The $5.20 stems from his old number from his Scarlet Knights days, which was 52. It’s a great cause, and from what I hear, it’s a great bourbon.

Eric LeGrand Single Barrel Bourbon is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey with 104 proofs. That works out to an alcohol by volume of 52, once again, his old number. It was made at Green River Distillery and aged in toasted and charred new oak barrels. This is Eric’s brand’s first single barrel release.

It’s described as having hints of vanilla, soft oak, orange peels, and black cherry. It not only sounds delicious, but what an ideal holiday gift to give, something to help the less fortunate who have been through life-changing paralysis.

Eric LeGrand Single Barrel Bourbon is only out for a limited holiday release, so grab a few bottles while you can. The website to order is ericlegrandwhiskey.com.

A look inside Laurita Winery

LOOK: A real hidden gem winery in South Jersey Dennis tours Stokelan Winery on Eayerstown Road in Medford. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

LOOK: Highest-rated wineries in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated wineries in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈