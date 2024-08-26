NJ’s cheating employers: 19 more added to public list

🔴 NJ's WALL has 19 businesses that owe $1.4 million total

🔴 Officials say they've failed to follow rules related to wages, taxes and benefits

🔴 The public database now has close to 200 entries

New Jersey's list of cheating employers has grown again, and not one entry has come off the list in months.

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development says it has added 19 businesses to its Workplace Accountability in Labor List (The WALL), for failing to follow wage, benefit or tax laws.

Now the public database has 197 entries. It went live in September 2023.

In total, the newly added businesses owe nearly $1.4 million. The 197 businesses collectively owe $19.5 million, to the state or to their workers.

The WALL is updated monthly. The new entries follow the addition of 10 employers in July, and seven in June.

Violators range from small shops like nail salons, to massive contracting operations.

According to NJDOL, businesses get plenty of notice before being placed on to the database. Since last year, the department has recovered more than $480,000 in payments from businesses on the list or from businesses that were warned that they would be added.

Any business that makes it to on to the WALL is barred from public contracting with governments in New Jersey, until they've paid their liabilities in full. Some entries on the WALL are based out of state.

Additions to the Wall: August 2024

Art of Beauty Salon Spa LLC

⚫ North Bergen, West New York

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Dar's Staffing LLC

⚫ Little Egg Harbor Twp.

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Ezcaramusas Express Corp

⚫ Medley, Florida

⚫ Total owed: $30,230.42

Green Town Landscaping LLC

⚫ Jamesburg

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Groundhog Services Ltd

⚫ Rockaway

⚫ Total owed: $112,029.91

Hernandez Contracting Corp

⚫ West New York, Union City

⚫ Total owed: $117,099.01

J.D. Baptist Electric, Inc.

⚫ Rockaway

⚫ Total owed: $112,248.16

JJJ Trucking Corp

⚫ Caldwell, West Caldwell

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

JV Tree and Lawn Services Corporation

⚫ Dunellen

⚫ Total owed: $100,000

Main Street Café LLC

⚫ Wharton, Hackettstown

⚫ Total owed: $90,000

Pao De Queijo Boca Do Forno LLC

⚫ Newark

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Paradise Construction and Building LLC

⚫ Hewitt, McAfee

⚫ Total owed: $115,186.44

P.C.I. Welding Inc.

⚫ Scotch Plains, Linden

⚫ Total owed: $113,135.75

PNS Construction LLC

⚫ Paterson

⚫ Total owed: $80,000

Raymond Matthews

⚫ Cinnaminson

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Resende Construction Inc.

⚫ Newark

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

The Clip Joint, LLC

⚫ Pennsville

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Vega Floors LLC

⚫ Bloomfield, Newark

⚫ Total owed: $116,856.11

Zaki Transportation Group Inc.

⚫ Glassboro

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Don't get fooled: Here's 24 scam texts I received in just one month Although some may be humorous, others appear legit. Here are 24 texts I received in just one month's time, as well as one I'm surprised I never got.

Spam texts are listed in the same order that was received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant