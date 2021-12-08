NJ’s best answers for what this mysterious bird skull could be

Earlier this week I asked for your help on what this skull in my parents' yard could possibly belong to.

In case you missed it, here's what we were dealing with.

Kathy Moore photo

It seriously freaked me out, so I was desperate for answers and you guys certainly provided them. Whether they were serious or in jest, please know I greatly appreciate your help.

Here are some of your best responses:

Blue Jay

RCKeller

This seems to be the most popular answer and therefore, I'm guessing the right one. So thank you!

I must admit, I'm comforted to know it's not some sort of demon bird skull watching over my parents' home, but I still have a lot of questions about how this Blue Jay got here.

Seriously, where is the rest of its body??? I digress....

Now some of your jokier answers.

The Jersey Bird

Getty Stock / ThinkStock

GREAT answer. The Jersey bird isn't in the spotlight enough, it needs more recognition. While the Jersey bird has made plenty of appearances in my family, this instance was not the case.

Pterodactyl

(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Considering "Jurassic Park" is my favorite movie, this response was near and dear to my heart, a few people threw it out on Facebook and Twitter and boy, I appreciated it.

"Murphy bird - it was taxed to death"

Sara Robinson

Shout out to Facebook user, Pete L., for contributing this one. Considering how little Gov. Phil Murphy cares about how taxes affect the average New Jerseyan (he's said as much), it wouldn't be surprising if someone (even a bird) was taxed to death.

"A dead one"

Kylie Moore photo

Ladies and gentlemen, the award for "Most Obvious Comment" goes to... (drum roll, please)... *cue cymbals*... Eric T. on our Facebook page!

He's earned the award for his performance in commenting "A dead one" when answering the question. Super helpful, I had no clue! (Just kidding, Eric, you're a good sport!)

All this to say "thank you for all of your input" on this Moore family mystery! While we may not sleep any easier with this bird sacrifice watching over us, we at least have answers.

