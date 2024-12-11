NJ’s Bagel Nook holiday menu is sure to make you merry and bright
We are spoiled in New Jersey when it comes to food, especially our bagels. No bagel shop is a better example than The Bagel Nook.
In addition to the flavors we’re all accustomed to, they are known for their colorful bagels, unique cream cheeses, and their indulgent “Bagel Overloads.”
They’re also no stranger to getting festive for the holidays, and their Christmas menu is out now.
You definitely won’t be saying “Bah humbug” after trying these.
New for December 2024 are their Santa bagels.
To the tune of Santa Baby: 🎶Santa bagels, you look like a tasty red treat.. for me🎶
You’re a tasty one, Mr. Grinch!
Not only is the bagel green, but this tasty sandwich also has green eggs, Doritos, pepperoni, and cheese.
Hankering for a gingerbread cookie, but it’s breakfast time? Check out the Gingerbread French Toast bagels.
As always, they have their tie-dye bagels, but these are a little more holly-jolly.
In addition to their festive bagels, their drink menu is also getting the holiday treatment… but they’re being very coy about what the flavors are.
First, there’s the Santa Nookuccino, which is described as having “the taste of Christmas magic, wrapped in a cup” that’ll “have you jingling all the way.”
Then, when questioned about what flavor this is on their Instagram, Bagel Nook’s account replied,’ The Grinch.’
I’m not going to think too hard about what that could mean; I guess we just have to try it to find out.
Move over, milk and cookies, Santa might be getting a bagel and a Nookuccino this year!
Bagel Nook has seven locations in New Jersey: Princeton, Middletown, Aberdeen/ Matawan, Ocean Twp., Shrewsbury, and two shops in Freehold. You can check out their full menu on their website.
