New Jersey 101.5 is excited to announce the return of Bill Spadea to weekday mornings, starting Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Spadea will once again bring his signature blend of hard-hitting political commentary and Jersey-focused conversation to the airwaves and digital platforms across the Garden State.

Having first joined New Jersey 101.5 in 2014, Spadea temporarily stepped away from the microphone in January to pursue a campaign for governor. After months of making headlines on the trail, he’s back to do what he does best: spark meaningful dialogue, challenge the status quo, and give a powerful voice to New Jersey residents.

“I'm excited to be returning to the airwaves with New Jersey 101.5 and the largest audience in the state,” Bill Spadea said. “I'm looking forward to continuing our mission of fighting for common-sense solutions to save New Jersey. Our show has always been about the listeners, and I’m ready to keep amplifying the voices of small business owners, parents, teachers, first responders, nurses, and everyone else committed to digging in and staying in New Jersey. Stay tuned — there’s more to come!”

Known for his fearless takes on politics and deep connection to the community, Spadea’s return is expected to reignite mornings for his loyal audience statewide.

“Bill’s audience and the team at New Jersey 101.5 are looking forward to his return,” Brian Lang, Regional Vice President at Townsquare Media, said. “There’s no doubt he’ll have great stories to share. I also want to thank Eric Scott and the entire morning show team for doing an outstanding job while Bill was away.”

“Like New Jersey 101.5 itself, Bill Spadea is quintessential New Jersey,” Jared Willig, Townsquare Media’s Chief Content Officer, said. “We are proud to have his highly influential and hugely entertaining local voice back on our NJ101.5 airwaves, website, podcast, and app.”

Listeners can tune in live on New Jersey 101.5, stream online, or catch up with podcast episodes at NJ1015.com.