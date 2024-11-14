🔲 NJ YouTube star seen way over speed limit

A popular YouTube star from New Jersey has apologized for “inexcusable” behavior after a hazardous moment was caught by viewers in a recent video.

Marques Brownlee, a Maplewood native, has roughly 20 million subscribers on YouTube, alone.

Brownlee has been a YouTube personality for over 15 years, starting his channel in 2008 while attending Columbia High School. He then attended Stevens Institute of Technology.

He grew the MKBHD brand with product reviews of new tech devices.

This week, Brownlee posted a seemingly straight-forward video called “How my video gear is changing.”

In it, he shows off a new video recording device while at a golf range, mounting it to his dog’s back, and first-person video while speeding in a Lamborghini — recklessly fast.

The several seconds showed a passenger side speedometer reach 96 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Critics reacted to him endangering the public.

It was not clear specifically where the video clip was taken.

'I did something pretty stupid'

On Tuesday, Brownlee apologized for the dangerous clip.

“Last video I did something pretty stupid. You might've already seen it, but maybe not so I'll address it here. There was a clip with the action cam of me test-driving a car and going way to fast. Absolutely inexcusable and dangerous," he said on X.

“All I can do apologize and promise never to do anything close to that stupid again. That's a terrible example to set and I'm sorry for it.”

The YouTuber also edited it out of the video

“I also understand that this looks like covering it up, but I think it's the right thing to do. I'm well aware of the Streisand effect, and I know everything on the internet lives forever, but I think that's the best decision right now.”

Since graduating Stevens in 2015, Brownlee’s influence has grown on YouTube and as founder and co-host of the similarly tech-focused Waveform (WVFRM) podcast.

He returned to deliver the commencement speech at last year's graduation, which was held in Holmdel.

In addition to his social media career, Brownlee is also a professional ultimate frisbee player, playing with the New York Empire in the Ultimate Frisbee Association.

