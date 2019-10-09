NJ youth soccer coach asked boys for sexual images, police say

A 24-year-old youth soccer coach is accused of asking for and sending explicit images to boys he met through the travel club program he worked for.

Christopher Ferrari, of Oaklyn, is charged with manufacturing child pornography and multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ferrari used social media to send and request explicit images to underage boys whom he met through the South Jersey Elite Baron’s Soccer Youth Program, police said. Prosecutors said the organization has been cooperative in the investigation.

The South Jersey Elite Barons club attracts players from across the state, from Cape May up to Rancoacas Valley, according to its website.

Anyone who believes his or her child may have been victimized by Ferrari, or who has other related concerns are asked to contact the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 856-384-5608.

Ferrari surrendered himself to authorities on Tuesday and was being held at Salem County jail pending his first appearance in Superior Court in Gloucester County.

Ferrari is a graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School, according to the 2014 roster webpage for the for the Rutgers-Camden university soccer team.

