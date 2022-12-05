NJ, you’re better off avoiding this ‘Pepsi and milk’ TikTok trend (Opinion)

We at New Jersey 101.5 tried this gross trend so you don’t have to.

While it’s been around for decades, even on the old show “Laverne and Shirley,” last week the idea of mixing milk with Pepsi to create “pilk” made a comeback on social media.

I’m here to tell you not to try it. Not in any alarmist way, there's nothing dangerous about it, just in a “trust me on this” way.

After seeing the hype on social media and a commercial from Pepsi itself suggesting you try pilk, my coworkers and I decided to jump on the trend, mostly out of curiosity. Credit where credit is due: this was Jeff Deminski's disgusting idea, but Bill Doyle and I were on board.

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo loading...

We had read a review of the concoction in which people took one sip and ran out of the room. It also said the smell was “like the sole of a rubber shoe that’s been sweat in a little.”

I was admittedly nervous since I’m not a big milk person. The only exception is a small glass if I’m having a cookie, other than that, I’ll pass.

Jeff did the pouring, he did equal parts Pepsi to milk. As soon as we started making the drink we could tell that the review was completely hyperbolic.

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo loading...

Here’s a more honest review: it smells like Pepsi.

I was more disturbed by the look of the drinks. At first they just looked like lattes, but once the carbonation of the soda started kicking in, it was unsettling.

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo loading...

I’ve never had a latte and thought “hmmm this is good, but wouldn’t it be better if it was fizzy?” In fact, I’m not a huge fan of carbonation in general, so carbonated milk is a real "lose/ lose" for me.

I’d like to think that my face properly shows how I felt about this endeavor.

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

That is the face of a woman full of regret, and soon: pilk.

The time came to actually drink the foamy hybrid beverage and it was… “meh.” By no means was it good, but I didn’t have to do a spit take or anything (I had set up a trash can just in case I needed to).

The bubbles made the milk super frothy, the best I can describe it is it tasted like fuzzy, sweetened milk.

My coworkers handled it better than I did, they were able to take huge gulps of the pilk. I took a few more sips and kept having milk burps.

As gross as it is to read the phrase “milk burps,” believe me it’s FAR worse having them.

For the next 17 hours or so, I had a mild stomach ache. It was as though I could feel the milk bubbling inside of me. It wasn’t pleasant.

Unless you’re looking to make both milk and Pepsi worse versions of themselves and to be slightly uncomfortable afterward, I would suggest you pass on pilk.

