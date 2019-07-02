So after all the fighting, court action, money and political grandstanding, sports betting is legal in NJ. But now the bureaucracy, which keeps NJ behind our neighboring states in category after category, has reared it's ugly head.

Today's "let's make sure you have another reason to leave NJ" move is from the NJ division of gaming enforcement, which decided to ban the annual Nathan's Hot Dog eating contest from bettors.

Why?

Now, if you are a regular listener you know I won't participate in any future food eating contests and cannot eat pork roll any longer, so it's not a personal place from me. That said, free the hot dog contest and allow NJ bettors to place their wagers.

In protest of this ridiculous decision, I will be betting in studio on the over/under with News Producer Patrick Lavery. The prize? Winner gets hot dogs, hopefully from our friends at Ewing Diner.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: