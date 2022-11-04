NJ women’s security and defensiveness training this weekend

More than ever here in the state of New Jersey, especially with crime being what it is, and gun control measures afoot, people are feeling the need to be able to defend themselves.

Women, especially, can feel very vulnerable to crime and don’t know exactly what to do to defend themselves.

The K Street Group, a security organization based in NJ, wants to help women learn to defend themselves.

They’re presenting a special training program this weekend. It’s called For Women Only.

There’s still time to register for their “less than lethal" self-defense options demonstration sessions which will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5 & 6.

It’s all taking place at a brand spanking new 15,000-square-foot facility, K9 & Tactical Training Academy, located at 681 County Road 513, Peacefield Farm in Pittstown, New Jersey.

You can come anytime between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Refreshments and snacks will be served throughout the day.

Nowhere else will you have the opportunity to see the tools, techniques and options that are available to you when your own personal safety may be in jeopardy.

For example, the taser demonstration will give women an opportunity to see how taser functions and how to deploy a taser in a threat situation.

There will also be demonstration of the Less Than Lethal BYRNA Launcher, verbal Judo/de-escalation and situational awareness.

If like me you are concerned about your security, this is a great place to get yourself informed and learn how to protect yourself. You’ll be able to meet experts on the subject matter and there is no cost whatsoever to attend.

For more info, email info@Streetgroupsecurity.com or call 908-200-7344.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

