RIDGEFIELD PARK — Prosecutors have announced charges against three New Jersey residents in two separate but similar disturbing cases involving child sexual abuse materials.

NJ woman arrested after teaching in Japan

Natasha Rivas, 23, of North Bergen, is charged with distribution of child sexual abuse materials, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. If convicted, she faces between five and 20 years in prison.

Court documents revealed on Friday said Rivas sent explicit images and videos of children to Scott Graham, of Worcester, between April and December of 2024. Rivas was born in Worcester, according to the profile.

A profile piece from Clark University said Rivas graduated from the college in Worcester in 2024 and then taught language in Osaka, Japan. She returned from Japan in February 2025.

Graham's home was searched by investigators on Jan. 15, and law enforcement searched his iPad.

They found several illicit videos depicting children sent by Rivas, the criminal complaint said. Some videos were from Rivas's family vacation at a hotel in Ridgefield Park, documents said.

Court documents said that in messages, Graham referred to Rivas as "princess" and himself as a "pedo."

More disturbing messages included Rivas sexually assaulting her minor relatives while they slept, and Graham and Rivas having children and sexually assaulting them, according to the complaint.

Ocean County man and woman charged in child porn case

On April 30, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against a Toms River man and a Berkeley Township woman.

Logan Oliveira, 23, is charged with distribution, possession, and conspiracy to manufacture child pornography.

Julianna Goldstein, 20, is charged with distribution, possession, manufacturing, and conspiracy to manufacture child pornography. She is also charged with criminal sexual contact.

Julianna Goldstein at a virtual court hearing (NJ Courts) Julianna Goldstein at a virtual court hearing (NJ Courts) loading...

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer, investigators found that Oliveira and Goldstein were exchanging disgusting text messages.

Goldstein was sending nude photos of juveniles to Oliveira, prosecutors said. And Oliveira was instructing her to touch a juvenile inappropriately and sent photos of it to him, prosecutors said.

On April 29, they were both arrested. Oliveira and Goldstein are both being held at Ocean County Jail.

