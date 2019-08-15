NJ woman with paintball gun burst into bar looking for man, cops say

NORTH PLAINFIElD — A 26-year-old woman is accused of bursting into a sports bar on Route 22 on Monday with a paintball gun in hand while cursing and shouting for a male employee.

A number of 911 calls reported shots fired at the business around 9:30 p.m. and North Plainfield police arrived to see patrons running from the restaurant and hiding behind vehicles.

Officers entered and cleared the restaurant, but the suspect had fled just prior to their arrival.

Witnesses said the woman had entered the front door of the restaurant and pointed a weapon at several customers and staff members while yelling.

After watching video surveillance from the restaurant, police said that the weapon was a paintball gun, which appeared to be inoperable.

Police found a large knife and several paintballs at the scene, and other items which helped identify Bryanna Gomez-Vanwyk, of Perth Amboy, as the suspect in the domestic violence incident.

She was arrested by Perth Amboy police Thursday and faces charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Gomez-Vanwyk will be held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

