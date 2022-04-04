NJ woman, who forgot her dog was safe at home, charged with DWI

Officials in Brigantine say rumors about a dog-napping on the island Friday are not true -- but a woman was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

And they were quick to point out that this was not an April Fool's Day story.

According to the Brigantine Police Department, their officers respond to the area near Acme around 1:30 Friday afternoon for reports about a woman, later identified as 63-year-old Soraya Espinosa of Brigantine, who was screaming in her vehicle saying her dog had been taken.

After an investigation by Ofc. Panas, it was determined that the female forgot she left her dog at home and that the dog was never actually in the car with her.

Police say an investigation did, however, lead to Espinosa being taken into custody for driving while intoxicated and related traffic violations.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

