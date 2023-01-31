🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help

Have you seen her?

A New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help in finding her.

According to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, 25-year-old Imani Glover, of Morristown, was last seen in New York City near 239 W. 15th St. on Jan. 4 with another woman.

Authorities describe Glover as 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair weighing about 160 pounds.

They say the woman, who has a Shantia tattoo on her left wrist and on the back of her neck, has ties to East Orange, Irvington, Newark and Harlem.

After Glover dropped out of sight she was reported missing by on mother, who contacted the Morristown Police Department on Jan. 8.

She never showed up in court

The woman had been scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3 and Jan. 30 but never appeared at either hearing.

Anyone with information regarding Glover’s whereabouts or this investigation is asked to contact the Morristown Police Department at 973-538-2200 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285-2900.

If someone with information wants to remain anonymous they can contact Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800- 743-7433.

