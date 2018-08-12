BRIDGETON — A woman was shot dead as she stood on her porch early Saturday — the second fatal shooting in Cumberland County in three days.

Shots were fired at a home at 243 Walnut Street in Bridgeton around 1:30 a.m., with at least one shot striking Erica S. McNair, 44, in the head, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. McNair was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland then taken via ambulance to Cooper Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, the prosecutor's office said.

Two people were seen fleeing the area after the shooting and multiple shell casings were found near the scene, according to the prosecutor.

The shooting took place hours before the prosecutor released a statement in the wake of the fatal shooting of Joseph L. Jones, 37 at a football practice in Millville in front of more than 100 children and parents on Thursday. That, and the killing of 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo in her bedroom by a random shooting outside her home on July 17 "deeply moved and shocked" the prosecutor, she said.

Webb-McRae said witnesses are not cooperating with detectives and asked for anyone with information to contact her office at 856-982-6256.

She addressed the lack of cooperation from witnesses in her statement on recent deaths. She said that people questioned her decision to return to raise her family in what some call a "war zone" and will not let criminals hold her community hostage.

"Evil can only flourish when good men remain silent. We need witnesses to prove cases in court. A police officer on every corner is not what makes a community safe. It is people coming together helping each other and dictating acceptable cultural and social norms for where they live. We as a community need to say "NOT ON MY BLOCK, NOT IN MY NEIGHBORHOOD, NOT IN MY CITY, NOT IN MY COUNTY," Webb-McRae wrote in her statement.

Webb-LcRae also released a photo of a maroon sedan she said was a "vehicle of interest" in the Millville shooting.

Vehicle of interest in the fatal shooting of Joseph L. Jones in Millville (Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office)

At least one masked gunmen then fled in a maroon sedan, firing multiple shots at a police officer on Garden Road and Route 55. Officers were not injured and did not return fire, officials said.

Investigators believe Jones was the intended target but have not said whether they knew what motivated the killer.

