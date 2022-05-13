NJ woman neglected elderly person, causing heatstroke, AG says

MARLBORO TWP. — An elderly, disabled person suffered heatstroke and second-degree burns on her legs, chest, and arms after being left outside in direct sunlight on the Fourth of July in 2019, and the woman responsible for the resident's care is now facing charges.

A release from the state Office of the Attorney General on Thursday did not say in what capacity Valerie Pinchinat, 28, of Linden was involved with Advancing Opportunities in Marlboro at that time, or whether she was still associated with the facility, but an indictment returned by a grand jury on Wednesday charges Pinchinat with third-degree neglect of an elderly or disabled person.

The victim was left in the sun long enough, according to the OAG, for her internal body temperature to reach 106 degrees, and subsequently require intubation at Bayshore Medical Center.

Text of the indictment identified the victim only by the initials "S.S.," and specified an age of at least 60 years old. The person's disability or disabilities were not disclosed.

The third-degree charge against Pinchinat is punishable by a prison term of three to five years if she is found guilty, and a fine of up to $15,000.

The Office of the Attorney General instructed New Jersey residents who believe they may have witnessed Medicaid fraud, or patient abuse and neglect, to email NJMFCU@njdcj.org, fill out an online form, or call 609-292-1272.

