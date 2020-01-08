NJ woman goes on violent rampage because of long line at MVC, cops say

BAYONNE — The wait times at the Motor Vehicle Commission aren't supposed to be that bad these days.

Tell that to the Jersey City woman charged with punching staff, kicking cops and wrecking office equipment after getting angry about a long line at the MVC in Bayonne.

Shawna Joseph, 28, was asked to leave by an office manager about 2 p.m. Tuesday after she became "irate," police said.

She returned to the Kennedy Boulevard office nearly two hours later and caused a ruckus, first by pushing the manager and then breaking computer equipment, police said.

She then punched the manager and a security guard who had tried to get her to leave, police said.

Police officers arrived to find a security guard trying to restrain Joseph, who then kicked the police, officers reported.

Joseph was charged with causing more than $23,000 in damage, possessing a PCP-laced joint, providing false identifying information, simple assault, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and hindering apprehension.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.