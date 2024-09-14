🔴 Woman gets minimum sentence for killing roommate

🔴 Used shower rod, tape dispenser, wooden board

🔴 Says victim should be remembered in the "brightest light"

MANCHESTER — An Ocean County woman who killed her roommate using a shower rod and tape dispenser has been sentenced to the lowest sentence possible for her charges.

Mary Carbone, 60, of Toms River was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in state prison.

Frank Stochel Frank Stochel (Frank Stochel via Facebook) loading...

She pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in July for the Feb. 24, 2020 killing of 55-year-old Frank Stochel. In New Jersey, aggravated manslaughter carries a sentencing range from 10 to 30 years in prison.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the sentence was reached with approval from the victim's family.

Mary Carbone (Ocean County Jail) Mary Carbone (Ocean County Jail) loading...

Billhimer said in July that "legitimate proof issues" forced prosecutors to drop a murder charge against Carbone.

According to prosecutors, Carbone used a shower road, heavy duty tape dispenser, and a wooden board to kill Stochel in the home they shared on 6th Avenue in Manchester.

Kill or be killed?

Defense attorney Paul Zager said at the sentencing hearing that Carbone and Stochel were lovers in a mutually toxic relationship, the Asbury Park Press reported. He said it was "kill or be killed."

Mary Carbone at her sentencing hearing (Asbury Park Press) Mary Carbone at her sentencing hearing (Asbury Park Press) loading...

However, prosecutors said that Carbone had two prior restraining orders against her for domestic violence, according to the report.

Carbone apologized to Stochel's family at Friday's hearing. Stochel is survived by his wife and daughter, according to his obituary.

"He's to be remembered as a father and a husband and an uncle, and everything else, and a most brightest light,'' Carbone said.

Carbone must serve 8.5 years in prison before she is eligible for parole, prosecutors said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker