NJ woman escapes murder charge after killing man with household items

MANCHESTER — A 60-year-old woman from Toms River confessed to killing a man in a disturbing case of domestic violence.

Mary Carbone, 60, pleaded guilty on Monday to aggravated manslaughter of her housemate in February 2020. In offering her the plea deal, prosecutors spared her from a more serious murder charge.

Police found the body of Frank Stochel, 55, after responding to a report of an unresponsive man in the Pine Lake Park section of Manchester. The Medical Examiner determined the death was a homicide.

Investigators said Carbone killed Stochel with a shower curtain rod, tape dispenser and a wooden board in the pair's 6th Avenue residence.

“Although Mary Carbone was originally facing a murder charge in connection with Mr. Stochel’s death, legitimate proof issues arose during the course of our investigation that we simply could not ignore, and which we were ethically bound to take into account in evaluating this very difficult case,” Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

With Carbone’s upcoming sentencing in September, the prosecutor’s office says the state will look for 10 years in state prison. She remains locked up at Ocean County Jail.

