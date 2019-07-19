NJ woman crashes through neighbor’s house — charged with DWI

MANCHESTER — A woman who crashed into her neighbor's house Wednesday evening has been charged with driving under the influence.

Police said Dawn Morace, 60, backed out of her driveway about 6:57 p.m.. Instead of stopping on the street, she continued until she went through the the front door of the house across Columbine Avenue.

Jean Minarik, 71, of Whiting, and Lisa Shiner, 52 of Yorba Linda, California, were in the kitchen when Morace came crashing through. Shiner refused treatment for a minor injury, and Morace was not hurt, police said.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5