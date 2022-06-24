NJ woman charged over dead baby and it never has to be this way

Aggravated manslaughter. Desecration of human remains. Endangerment of a child. Serious charges for a horrific case.

All according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Jessica Farag, 19, gave birth to a baby girl on June 8 at 12:30 p.m. in the bathroom of her Jamesburg home. Authorities say she both told them the baby was stillborn but also said that the baby was moving and crying. Officials say she left the baby on a counter until the girl died.

Next, prosecutors contend, she placed the baby in a shoebox in a closet until around 10 p.m.. Authorities say she contacted friends through social media asking for help with disposing of the baby. Police say one friend was messaged through Instagram and was offered money to help bury the body in a graveyard. That friend contacted police.

These stories have happened far too often in New Jersey’s history. There was the high profile Amy Grossberg Brian Peterson case in the 90s. Also back then the ‘prom mom’ case. So many others.

What’s different about this one is it comes years after New Jersey passed the ‘Safe Haven’ law. It says that any person can anonymously drop off a newborn baby up to 30 days old at a hospital emergency room, a fire station, a police department or rescue squad to surrender the child. No questions asked. It was an effort to prevent human tragedies like these. It’s been around since July 7, 2000 and was signed into law by acting Gov. Jack Collins.

Do not enough people know about this law? Or is there a depravity in play that just doesn’t care? There is no age limit. The baby will get help and be put into the system for adoption. The child will live. The scared, overwhelmed parent can get on with their life having done the right thing.

Again, it’s anonymous. There’s no reason for it to ever come down to a newborn being put in a shoebox or thrown in a dumpster or abandoned on a street corner. Help is there. If you doubt one can surrender a baby this way without repercussions take a look at these official guidelines first responders must adhere to when you hand them a baby.

Since 2019 schools are even required to inform students in grades 9 through 12 of the Safe Haven Act. There is absolutely no reason for this terrible thing to happen to another newborn in New Jersey. Ever.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.