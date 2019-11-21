Middlesex County man arrested after armed robbery at gas station

A 20-year-old Middlesex County man was arrested after police say he robbed a gas station at knifepoint early Thursday morning.

At about 3 a.m., Jamesburg police were called to an armed robbery in progress at the BP gas station on Gatzmer Avenue.

Police said the robber then ran from the station but responding officers found and arrested Connor A. Miller.

Officers also recovered a knife from Miller, which police say was used in the robbery.

Miller, of Monroe, was charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

He was being held at Middlesex County Jail pending a detention hearing.

