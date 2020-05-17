MONROE TOWNSHIP (Middlesex) — State Police troopers and an EMS crew delivered a baby girl at a New Jersey Turnpike exit Saturday morning.

A husband and wife from Memphis, Tennessee, in a tractor trailer pulled over at exit 8A in Jamesburg around 10:05 a.m. as the wife began to give birth to her fifth child, State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan said during Saturday's COVID-19 briefing.

When troopers arrived, the woman was lying in a bunk in the truck about to give birth, according to State Police, who also said troopers used towels and blankets from their vehicle to wrap the newborn before she was taken to an ambulance.

The mother lost a a "significant" amount of blood during the delivery and became incoherent and lethargic, police said. She was reported in stable condition Sunday at Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick.

"Troopers (Robert) Murray and (Pierre) Noel from Cranbury Station arrived and delivered a healthy baby girl with the help of Monroe Township EMS," Callahan said.

"God bless them all. Talk about a welcome to New Jersey, huh?" Gov. Phil Murphy said.

State Police in a statement on Sunday said a third trooper, Marcin Ziobron, also assisted with the delivery.

Monroe Township EMS on their Facebook page acknowledged EMT N. Esposito and supervisor J. Regina as helping troopers with the delivery.

