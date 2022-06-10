Jamesburg, NJ teen mom accused of killing newborn daughter
JAMESBURG — A 19-year-old woman has been charged with killing her newborn, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.
Jamesburg police were called Wednesday night after 10 p.m., for a welfare check on Jessica Farag, of Jamesburg.
Farag and her infant daughter were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.
An initial investigation by borough police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office found that Farag had given birth earlier that day.
She has been charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree desecration of human remains and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Farag was being held at Middlesex County Jail pending a detention hearing.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
