NJ man gets ticketed for deadly crash that killed Helmetta fire chief

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 48-year-old man has been ticketed following a township crash between a minivan and a motorcycle that killed Helmetta's volunteer fire department chief.

“At this time there are no criminal charges,” South Brunswick Police Deputy Chief James Ryan confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 on Friday.

Maheshkum Kuniyil, of the Dayton section of town, was issued motor vehicle summonses for failure to yield right of way at an intersection and for obstructing passage of other vehicles.

Kuniyil was driving a 2019 Honda Odyssey on Summerfield Boulevard and came to a stop at the Georges Road intersection on the afternoon of July 11, according to police.

He then tried to turn left onto Georges Road and collided with a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle being driven by 47-year-old Christopher Acs, of Jamesburg, who was headed north on Georges Road.

Acs died at the scene.

Christopher Acs and family (GoFundMe screenshot) Christopher Acs and family (GoFundMe screenshot) loading...

Investigators found that after Kuniyil came to a stop, he failed to make sure it was clear to proceed into the intersection.

Both tickets would be heard in South Brunswick Municipal Court.

The investigation was carried out by the South Brunswick Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau along with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

A GoFundMe campaign created by a friend to benefit Acs’ wife and two children has raised roughly $22,000 since the tragic crash.

"Having grown up in Helmetta and as current Fire Chief of the Helmetta volunteer fire department, he leaves behind a community mourning his loss, and enormous shoes to fill," organizer Aimee Linke said in the campaign summary.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

