NJ woman busted after agents find Lego boxes full of ‘happy, fun’ fentanyl pills from Mexico

NEW YORK — A New Jersey woman has been arrested and approximately 15,000 rainbow fentanyl pills were seized in New York City as part of an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking organization.

The fentanyl pills in a variety of colors had been hidden in a Lego box to deter law enforcement attention, destined for distribution throughout New York City from Mexico, DEA agents said.

They were imprinted with “M” and “30” to resemble “30 M,” oxycodone hydrochloride 30 milligram pills.

On Sept. 28, shortly before 7 p.m., NYPD officers investigating the drug trafficking ring, saw 48-year-old Latesha Bush, of Trenton, carrying what appeared to be a black tote bag wrapped around a large object as she entered a vehicle on 10th Avenue in Manhattan near the Lincoln Tunnel.

Officers said Bush was in the back seat with two black tote bags and a yellow Lego container. Inside the container were several brick-shaped packages covered in black tape lying next to Lego blocks, officials said.

The black tape covering one of the packages had been partially opened, exposing the multi-colored pills inside. There were approximately 15,000 pills, the DEA said.

Officers said Bush had traveled from New Jersey to 10th Avenue in a rental car. They also learned the fentanyl pills allegedly originated in Mexico.

“Using happy colors to make a deadly drug seem fun and harmless is a new low, even for the Mexican cartels,” said New York City Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan.

Bush was charged with two counts of drug possession. She was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, Sept. 30. Bail was set at $25,000 cash/$150,000 insurance company bond/$100,000 partially secured surety bond.

During the 15-week enforcement operation, DEA New York seized half a million lethal pills. The DEA also seized the equivalent of over 36 million lethal doses nationally.

“Disguising fentanyl as candy and concealing it in children’s toys will never hide the fact that fentanyl is a deadly poison that harms our communities, our families, and our city,” New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said.

