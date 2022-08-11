NJ woman, 65, charged with killing her own mother

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter.

Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Washington police arrived at an apartment on Woodmont Circle around 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, officials said. According to prosecutors, the cops found Florence "Peggy" Dicriscio, 80, alive but with serious injuries. She was taken to Jefferson Hospital and Barr was charged with assault.

However, Dicriscio was soon transferred to a hospital in Philadelphia for advanced care. Authorities say she died on Aug. 9 from her injuries.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the body and head, according to an autopsy performed the next day by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office. Soon after, police arrested Barr in West Deptford and charged her with manslaughter.

Barr is currently being held at Salem County jail, according to prosecutors.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

