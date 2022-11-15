NJ Wine Trail added to Wine Week events
Last week I told you about New Jersey Wine Week happening Nov. 14-21 and now a companion event has been announced: the New Jersey Holiday Wine Trail.
Put on by the New Jersey Wine Growers Association, a coalition of New Jersey wineries and vineyards, it runs from Nov. 25 (Black Friday) through Nov. 27.
Wineries throughout the state have created a program of events and activities to please all ages - shop holiday bazaars and crafts vendors, experience fire pits and food trucks, live music, photos with Santa, raffles and more as you enjoy New Jersey wine in the vines.
For a list of New Jersey wineries and to learn more about the 2022 Holiday Wine Trail events taking place, go here.
“The holiday season revolves around family and friends. Did you know that each and every New Jersey winery is family-owned? There is no better way to support growers and small businesses than to visit a local winery,” said Devon Perry, Executive Director Garden State Wine Growers Association. “The Holiday Wine Trail is local, family-friendly and a wonderful opportunity to discover New Jersey’s wine country!”
With over 60 wineries and vineyards in four distinct American Viticultural Areas, there’s a New Jersey winery within less than an hour’s drive.
The four American Viticultural Areas (AVA) are the Warren Hills AVA, the Cape May Peninsula AVA, the Central Delaware Valley AVA and the Outer Coastal Plain AVA. Vineyards across New Jersey grow more than 80 grape varieties, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Pinot Noir, Riesling, Sangiovese, Albarino and Chardonnay.
New Jersey’s wineries also produce a wide array of fruit wines, and New Jersey is one of the top producers of wine in the country.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.
