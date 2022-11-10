Raise a glass for New Jersey Wine Week

Garden State Wine Growers Association – a coalition of 60+ New Jersey wineries and vineyards that support the Garden State’s wine industry through information, resources, and advocacy – celebrates New Jersey Wine Week 2022.

From Nov. 14 through 21, you can raise your glass in support of New Jersey growers and winemakers. Sip and support local farms and businesses as part of the week-long celebration that kicks off with the presentation of the Governor’s Cup on Nov. 14.

Special events are planned throughout the state and include the following:

Governor and First Lady honor New Jersey wineries at the Governor’s Cup celebration

A Tennessee Avenue toast in Atlantic City by Garden State Wine Growers Association (GSWGA) Executive Director Devon Perry in Atlantic City

“Cheers to New Jersey Wine” toasts across the state with visitors tag #cheersNJwine

The full list of winery events will be displayed here.

New Jersey’s wine business might be bigger than you think; a national trade group, Wine America, said in a statement:

“The New Jersey wine industry is a major magnet for tourists and tourism-driven expenditures. New Jersey’s ‘wine country’ generates 272,500 tourist visits and $92.48 million in annual tourism expenditures, benefiting local economies and tax bases. The wine industry promotes agritourism and sustainability in the Garden State.”

The Garden State Wine Growers Association is a non-profit organization of New Jersey-based wineries, vineyards and allied businesses. It serves as a centralized information repository, resource and clearing house for industry members, and offers a unified voice advocating for issues important to the entire range of New Jersey winery and vineyard operations.

