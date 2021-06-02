NJ weed delivery services popping up all over

While the state government dithers in setting up the rules for legal cannabis sale and distribution, some clever businesses aren't waiting for the plan to unfold.

Earlier this week, we told you that yet another NJ town, Longport, is voting to ban the sale, cultivation, warehousing and distribution of recreational weed in their town.

The rules and regulations haven't been written yet, so if a town doesn't opt out by the August deadline, they are required to allow all of it in their town or city.

So many towns are willing to sit on the sidelines and see how this plays out, and possibly reverse their ordinances when they see what the rules and regs are. If they're in now, they have to stay in for five years before they can change anything. So, in come some enterprising entrepreneurs who don't have the patience to wait for this inept state government to tell them how the game is played.

Some of the businesses offer popcorn or some other tempting treat for sale and delivery right to your door. As a token of their gratitude, they gift you the cannabis of your choice.

They're not selling you the weed, just some overpriced snack item or other product and they give you the weed for free. Competition is off and running before the game begins here in New Jersey.

Pretty clever, until somebody shuts them down. With a great supply of ineptitude in state government and plenty of potent weed, don't count on it coming to an end anytime soon.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.