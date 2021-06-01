This Wednesday the town council of Longport will vote on adopting an ordinance to ban any cannabis business in the town. The ordinance 2021-08 will more than likely pass without a problem.

In case you've never been to Longport, you probably never will unless you know someone who lives there or have enough money to rent a house there in the summer.

It's a very exclusive town with less than 1,000 year-round residents, and it's nearly 99% white. Not that it matters, but in today's climate, race seems to matter to a lot of people in all aspects of life.

The vote on the ban is a no-brainer for a town that has very little business outside of Ozzie's Luncheonette. You can find dining options right over the bridge leading south to Ocean City or just north of the town border in Margate.

Longport is at the southern tip of Absecon Island which is also home to Atlantic City, Ventnor and Margate.

If the ordinance passes, and it will, Longport will join a growing list of towns that want nothing to do with cannabis. This ordinance will ban the sale, cultivation, manufacturing, wholesaling, and retailing of any cannabis product. There are a number of towns that don't even allow the sale of alcohol in New Jersey, known as "dry towns."

Whether or not it keeps any bad element out is up for debate, but there are plenty of them around the state.

The vote this week is a couple of months ahead of the deadline for banning weed in New Jersey.

Not to worry potheads, there are plenty of towns in this state that are waiting to take advantage of the new law allowing the sale and distribution of recreational marijuana in our state. Even if you don't have a store popping up in your town or one nearby soon, there are plenty of places that will deliver it right to your door, right now. More on that later this week.

