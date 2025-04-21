NJ weather this week: Warm temperatures, two chances of rain

The Bottom Line

What a weekend, huh? It really feels like New Jersey's weather has turned a corner. Just over a week ago, we were talking about rainy, miserably cool weather. (And North Jersey's last accumulating snow event was only nine days ago.) But now, we are enjoying sustained warmth and generally bright skies.

Hopefully you were able to get outside over the Easter weekend. And hopefully your allergies are not attacking you too badly. (Pollen levels are high right now, if you hadn't noticed.)

Diving into the final third of April, this is still a good looking weather forecast for New Jersey. More 70s for high temperatures than anything else.

But there are a few hiccups. First, Monday looks like our coolest day of the week. A smattering of raindrops will accompany a weak cold front Monday night. And then a better chance for widespread rain is coming up this weekend.

Monday

Monday will trend 5 to 15 degrees cooler than this weekend. But it won't be a horrible weather day — just cloudier and cooler.

While Monday daytime stays dry, spotty showers are expected to visit the Garden State Monday night. (Accuweather) While Monday daytime stays dry, spotty showers are expected to visit the Garden State Monday night. (Accuweather) loading...

You will probably want a jacket or sweatshirt Monday morning, as most temperatures have dropped into the 40s across New Jersey.

Expect increasing clouds from morning to afternoon, although the daytime hours will stay dry.

High temperatures will be limited to about 60 to 65 degrees. That is right around or just below the seasonal norm for this time of year.

NJ cools down Monday, replacing 70s and 80s with more seasonable 60s. (Accuweather) NJ cools down Monday, replacing 70s and 80s with more seasonable 60s. (Accuweather) loading...

Spotty showers are possible after about 7 p.m. Monday evening. A few hit-or-miss raindrops, and that is it. At least one forecast models paints a quarter-inch of total rainfall for someone in New Jersey. But the overnight weather looks more "damp" than "wet".

Overnight low temperatures will dip into the 50s.

Tuesday

By sunrise, rain should have wrapped up statewide. While abundant cloud cover will greet you to start Tuesday morning, sunshine should build through the afternoon.

We flip right back to the warm side on Tuesday. High temperatures will surge into the mid 70s, thanks to a prominent western breeze. Another beautiful, warm spring day.

Tuesday brings a return of bright skies and above-normal temperatures. (Accuweather) Tuesday brings a return of bright skies and above-normal temperatures. (Accuweather) loading...

Wednesday

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with highs mainly in the lower 70s. The big exception: The Jersey Shore will fall under the influence of an on-shore breeze, keeping temperatures in the 60s at best.

Thursday

Thursday also looks nice. I will call it partly sunny, with highs again in the 70s across inland New Jersey.

New Jersey stays warm but non-stormy this week. (Accuweather) New Jersey stays warm but non-stormy this week. (Accuweather) loading...

Friday

We will start to see changes on Friday, as clouds thicken up ahead of our next storm system. I suppose a rain shower is possible at some point Friday, but most guidance keeps NJ dry.

High temperatures should still reach about 70 degrees to close out the workweek.

The Extended Forecast

This week's second chance of rain is coming up on Saturday. During the day. Not the most ideal timing, given all the outdoor activities planned on springtime weekends. But 'tis the season for April showers.

Total rainfall may approach a half-inch — definitely wet. Because of thick clouds and the rain chance, daytime high temperatures will likely cool to the 60s on Saturday.

Cooler air arrives on Sunday, keeping highs in the 60s. Don't worry though — I'm sure thermometers will spike back into the 70s for the closing days of April.

