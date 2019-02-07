NJ weather: Temperatures briefly bump back into the 50s and 60s

Let's recap the month of February so far, shall we? The weather station at Trenton-Mercer Airport has reported temperatures ranging from 7 degrees (last Friday morning) to 70 degrees (Tuesday afternoon). Quite a range for less than a week's time, especially considering this is supposed to be our second coldest month of the year!

We've got another (brief) warmup on the way, before it starts to feel much more February-ish this weekend.

We had a batch of steady rain push through New Jersey overnight, with the healthiest rainfall totals on the order of a half-inch. No flooding concerns, nothing wintry, and the radar is looking much clearer.

However, there will still be some drizzle, sprinkles, and wet roads throughout Thursday morning . Additionally, model guidance depicts another shower or two visiting South Jersey at some point.

Thursday afternoon will be dry, although mostly cloudy. High temperatures are expected to peak between the upper 40s and lower 50s — still 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Another weak storm system is expected to clip New Jersey Thursday night , driving a few more showers through the state (especially north and central). Overnight lows won't be that low, bottoming out in he lower to mid 40s — that's about our normal high right now.

Friday morning will be drizzly and damp, cloudy, and warm. Our daily high temperature will happen around late morning, in the near-record lower to mid 60s.

Then Friday afternoon , a strong cold front will charge through New Jersey. No precipitation expect with this frontal passage, but you will immediately notice the 40 mph gusty wind that kicks up. Skies will clear by late afternoon, as temperatures begin to tumble.

The weekend is going to be much colder. Saturday in particular will be sunny and blustery, with continuing northwesterly wind gusts to 30 mph. Morning wind chills will likely end up in the teens. And we'll see an afternoon high only in the mid 30s, flipping to below-normal for the first time in a week.

Winds will calm by Sunday , but it's still going to be pretty chilly. High temperatures improve only slightly, to the upper 30s. We'll start the day with sunshine, with clouds building later.

Our next chance of wintry weather will come early Monday morning , as a little area of scattered light snow passes overhead. Given the timing (early morning = cold), I do think some light accumulation will be possible (on the order of a half-inch to an inch). Not a huge deal, but there could be some slippery spots and low visibility issues for the Monday morning commute.

Skies will remain cloudy through Monday afternoon with seasonable high temperatures around 40.

Another more significant storm system setup is set to arrive Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning . Right now, our forecast is leaning toward a quick burst of accumulating snow (on the order of a few inches), changing over to rain as temperatures warm. Exact accumulations, timing, and geography are still low confidence at this time.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.