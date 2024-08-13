NJ weather: Low humidity drives a few more amazing summer days

The Bottom Line

Here we go again. With stable, dry air still in control of New Jersey's atmosphere, the pleasant weather rolls right along. There will be a few disturbances riding near or through the Garden State in the coming days, adding some cloud cover and stray showers to the forecast. But in general, this is a great stretch of weather to enjoy some "outdoors time". Our next rain chance does not come into the picture until late in the week. (Read: The weekend.)

Tuesday

It's cool out there! Most of New Jersey fell into the 50s early Tuesday, akin to an early autumn morning.

Highs on Tuesday will end up around 80 degrees, just a smidge below the seasonal normals for mid-August. We will see pleasant mostly to partly sunny skies throughout.

There is a little storm system diving south of NJ Tuesday. That may add some extra clouds to South Jersey's sky. But I think showers stay away — I have opted for a dry forecast.

Great beach day, especially with light surf and the return of a light sea breeze.

Tuesday night will be comfortably cool once again, with a few clouds streaming overhead. Low temperatures should average lower 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday

Another nice day.

Plentiful sunshine Wednesday morning will turn to passing clouds through the afternoon.

The only potential snag in Wednesday's forecast is an isolated shower chance in the late afternoon and evening hours. I don't think it will get in your way — but multiple models depict some rain activity, so it is worth mentioning.

High temperatures on Wednesday will reach about 80 to 85 degrees.

Thursday

By Thursday, I think you will start to notice a slow warming trend. The air will get a bit sticker, as dew points creep into the 60s. (Just to be clear, it will not get steamy or tropical at any point this week.)

Highs on Thursday are forecast to reach the seasonable mid 80s. Again, with a mix of sun and clouds across the day.

The shower chance on Thursday is not zero, but it's close. I'm keeping any mention of raindrops out of my official on-air forecast.

Friday

Friday will begin as Thursday left off, with semi-sticky mid 80s and a fairly bright sky.

Clouds will thicken up through Friday afternoon though. And we could see a late-day shower or thunderstorm develop. Timeframe for raindrops would be after 5 p.m. (And most likely, much later than that.)

The Weekend & Beyond

The bad news: Both Saturday and Sunday have rain chances plugged into the forecast.

The good news: Neither day is a total washout.

The timing and intensity of potential rain is still unclear at this point. I will say the current forecast trends toward the dry side for midday Saturday and Sunday afternoon — but I would not hang my hang on that timing just yet.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.