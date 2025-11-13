Breezy, cool weather rolls right along, with one rain chance ahead for NJ

The stretch of cool weather continues. While most of New Jersey should see sunshine win out overall Thursday, stubborn clouds and some flurries/sprinkles will drift through North Jersey once again. At least most highs will pop into the 50s in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to trend cooler than normal for the foreseeable future — mainly in the 40s, with one exception. A warm front-cold front complex this weekend will bring in some rain late Saturday to early Sunday, followed by a brief warmup to 60 degrees, followed by another blustery cooldown.

Get our free mobile app

Thursday NJ weather: Sun for some, breeze kicks up

November is not known for being a particularly pleasant weather month in New Jersey. Fall in general is a volatile season of wind and declining temperatures. And we are inching ever closer to regular snow threats and arctic air intrusions.

With that in mind, this week's cold streak is not all that bad. There is nothing overlay unusual or extreme in the forecast. Just cool. And breezy.

In fact, Thursday morning is starting out with temperatures in the 40s — a surprisingly mild start to the day. There is a chilly breeze in spots, but not necessarily everywhere. And the northern half of the state continues to be plagued by cloud cover, as a series of shortwaves (weak atmospheric disturbances) rides by.

I am optimistic that most of New Jersey will see mostly sunny skies Thursday. It is really just North Jersey that will see stubborn clouds along with some flurries and sprinkles.

High temperatures Thursday will reach about 50 to 55 degrees. Again, not bad — just slightly below normal for this time of year. However, technically this is a cold front day. The afternoon will become increasingly breezy as a result.

Thursday night will turn chilly again, with low temperatures descending into the mid 30s. Skies will be clear and winds will lighten up.

Friday NJ weather: Still breezy, still cool

Another "status quo" day, as you reach for the heavy jacket but not for the umbrella once again.

High temperatures will reach about 50 degrees. Still below normal for mid-November. Expect partly sunny skies, a stiff westerly breeze, and dry weather.

Saturday NJ weather: Pretty cold, rain arrives late

Saturday looks pretty cold. Morning lows will be around the freezing mark, and afternoon highs will likely get stuck in the mid to upper 40s. Once again, a brisk wind will add a chilly bite to the air.

Skies on Saturday will progress from sun to clouds, as we look ahead to our next storm system. While the daytime hours on Saturday should stay completely dry, rain chances will start rising after sunset.

A period of rain — yes, plain rain, nothing wintry — is likely for all starting late Saturday night.

Sunday NJ weather: From wet to warm to windy

Rain chances will continue until about late morning on Sunday. Forecast models are struggling about whether this rain will be showery (hit or miss) or steadier (and heavier). In any case, expect a brief period of wet weather to be plopped right in the middle of the weekend.

This rain is driven by a warm front-cold front complex that will make for a changing weather day for Sunday. While the morning starts wet, it will be mild with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

Then, as colder air "whooshes" back into New Jersey, a gusty northwesterly wind will kick up Sunday afternoon sending temperatures tumbling once again. So it will turn into another one of those blustery "arctic blast" kind of days.

The end result will be a reset of cold air for early next week. The latest forecast shows high temperatures for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday only in the upper 40s. But at least the cool temperatures will come with light winds, bright skies, and dry weather this time around.

12 of the best unique November festivals in NJ Fall in New Jersey rolls on and festivals are in full swing.

Looking for things to do in November? Here are 12 of some of the best and unique festivals and events happening in the Garden State during the 11th month of this year. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.