NJ barrels into mid-November with a blustery cooldown and a few snowflakes

New Jersey's weather story of the week: Cold air. A cold front is about to open the door to a big cooldown Monday. Expect some leftover, lingering sprinkles and clouds through midday, then peeks of sun and breezy conditions into the afternoon. Temperatures will fall throughout the day, from the 50s into the 40s. Then thermometers tumble into the 20s and 30s overnight, easily one of New Jersey's coldest nights of the season so far. Tuesday will feel like a typical late December kind of day, as we barely reach the 40s. And there could be some snow shower activity around North Jersey. Temperatures will moderate back into the 50s through the rest of the week — still below normal for this time of year. There are no major storm systems or disturbances ahead, through the start of the weekend.

Monday NJ weather: Cooldown day

We have had a mix of mild and damp weather lately. And now, entering the middle third of November, things are trending in one clear direction: Colder.

Monday begins with temperatures in the 50s. We had some steady rain and big booms of thunder overnight. And now, we will just see some lingering leftover spotty showers drift through New Jersey until about midday Monday. It will be a damp, misty, cloudy, somewhat raw morning overall.

Monday afternoon will dry out completely and turn breezy, with some peeks of sun possible. Temperatures will likely start to descend, dipping from the 50s into the 40s.

And then after sunset, thermometers will really nosedive under mainly clear skies. Overnight lows will bottom out around 30 degrees. Yes, it will be a freeze for the majority of New Jersey, save for urban and coastal areas. A little breeze will add a little bite to the cold air.

Tuesday NJ weather: Blustery with flurries

I call New Jersey's weather "blustery" when we face an uncomfortable mix of cold air and brisk winds. And that is exactly what is in the forecast for Tuesday.

Regular wind gusts over 30 mph seem likely all day Tuesday. High temperatures will only reach the lower 40s at best — that is more typical of mid to late December than early to mid November. Definitely more of a "bundle up" day than we have been accustomed to — by the numbers, it will probably be our coldest day since April.

'Tis the season to start throwing around the "S" word too. Yes, I am talking about snow. Late Tuesday morning, it will be cold enough for some snowflakes to fly around New Jersey. For the most part, I think we're just talking about flurries, with the best chance to the north — let's say along and north of Interstate 78. I will go so far as to say a quick dusting or coating is possible somewhere tomorrow morning, if it's cold enough and snowflakes hang around long enough. But again, it will be fairly isolated and pretty minor. Most of us will just endure a blustery and brisk, but dry, weather day.

Wednesday NJ weather: Breezy but better

Some flurries are possible Wednesday morning too. Thermometers will start the day in the 30s, then climb to about 50 degrees in the afternoon. Winds will lighten up a bit, but are still forecast to reach the "breezy" category.

Otherwise, Wednesday will be fine, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday NJ weather: Still cooler than normal

Thursday's high temperatures will push into the lower 50s — that is still below the normal high for this time of year (upper 50s).

Friday will be in the lower 50s too. A pair of decent days, with bright skies, lightening winds, and dry weather.

A weak cold front is expected to knock back temperatures to the 40s for Saturday, although no precipitation is expected at this time. Our next chance of unsettled, potentially inclement weather looks to be Sunday into Monday. That setup looks way more wet than wintry at this time. (And yes, we have reached the time of year when I have to say that for each impending storm system!)

