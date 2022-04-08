NJ weather: A beautiful spring day Friday, not a perfect weekend

The Bottom Line

Over the past few days, we got soaked. Rainfall totals ranged from just over an inch in parts of South Jersey to over four inches in North Jersey. As we've discussed, we really needed the rain to mitigate our year-to-date rainfall deficit and drought concerns. (We'll find out the true impacts of the soaking next Thursday, when the new Drought Monitor report comes out.)

We do have some residual flooding issues, big puddles, and patchy fog around the state Friday morning.

Looking ahead, there are no more super soaker storm systems in our immediate future.

As the sun comes out, Friday will turn into a nice day.

But the weekend forecast is not perfect. Temperatures will be stuck below normal. Clouds will win the sky. And we do have to talk about some hit-or-miss rain showers too.

The long-range forecast still shows a nice warmup by the middle of next week.

Friday

A much brighter, drier, happier weather day.

Although there could be some lingering clouds early and late, sunshine should dominate the sky. Our weather will stay completely dry during the daytime hours.

We're starting out in the 40s across the state Friday morning. Highs should reach about 60 to 65 degrees Friday afternoon.

Friday evening also looks good. We'll see partly cloudy skies, with lows in the mid 40s. (Not a frost/freeze.) However, spotty rain showers may creep in after Midnight through early Saturday morning.

Saturday

Things may be a bit damp, with some hit-or-miss rain showers around. Best chance of raindrops will be during the morning. I'm not sure you'll need to carry the umbrella necessarily. Just don't be surprised by a spurt of wet weather.

Saturday does look mainly dry. We'll likely see more clouds than sun overhead. And high temperatures will consequently only reach the mid 50s. That is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Sunday

Sunday looks like the brighter and drier day of the weekend. But also the cooler day — a morning frost/freeze is possible, and highs will only reach the lower 50s.

Look for partly sunny skies, with a stiff northwesterly breeze over 20 mph at times. In general, a NW breeze is a chilly one. And Sunday's wind is no exception - I think it will keep us in "jacket weather" all day.

Some models plug in a sprinkle around the midday hours on Sunday. But again, mainly dry across the entire day.

Monday & Beyond

Monday's forecast has trended downhill lately. It looks mostly cloudy and seasonable, with highs around 60. And yet again, I can't rule out a quick shower at some point.

Tuesday will be our next "beautiful" day. Sunshine will help push high temperatures to near 70 degrees. It could be our first widespread 70-degree day since mid-March.

Thermometers will wobble a bit through the second half of next week, but should still stay above normal. I can't guarantee when our next completely dry weather day will be. But isn't that what showery April is all about?

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

