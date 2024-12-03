NJ warning: Absolutely never do this with broken or old holiday lights

NJ warning: Absolutely never do this with broken or old holiday lights

Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration

🎄 Two disposal locations

🎄 String lights shouldn't go in the trash

🎄 Times, locations provided

Sure, it’s convenient to throw unused or damaged holiday lights in the trash or a recycling bin. Did you know this isn’t the proper way to get rid of the lights?

The string of lights can cause tangles and more to a recycling center’s equipment, while the trash route will lead to more waste.

Credit: JaysonPhotography
loading...

Burlington County has added a second location to its e-waste recycling drop-off list to help with proper disposal: the Agricultural Center at 500 Centerton Rd. in Moorestown. The Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex at 22000 Burlington-Columbus Rd. in Florence will still be available.

“Bringing non-working lights to the Resource Recovery Complex or the Agricultural Center gives components a new useful life. It’s the eco-friendly way to decorate for the holidays,” Burlington County Commissioner Tom Pullion said in a release.

Credit: ehaurylik
loading...

SEE ALSO: Is it you? One NJ resident is over $1.3 million dollars richer

Computers, televisions, printers, cell phones and other devices can be also brought to the Resource Recovery Complex.

Location hours

Agricultural Center

  • Collection begins Dec. 7
  • Happens during the Burlington County Farmers Market’s Holiday Market
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and through Jan. 2025
  • A lights box will be stationed outside the Farmhouse Kitchen entrance

Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex

  • Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Enter the complex and follow signs to the scalehouse

SEE ALSO: Cheers! 10 holiday pop-up bars to party in New Jersey

“So far this year, the County has recycled more than 2,500 pounds of holiday string lights and we believe creating a second location will make it easier for residents to go green when decorating,” Pullion said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey

Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind.

Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county

Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by.

Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM