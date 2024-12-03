NJ warning: Absolutely never do this with broken or old holiday lights

🎄 Two disposal locations

Sure, it’s convenient to throw unused or damaged holiday lights in the trash or a recycling bin. Did you know this isn’t the proper way to get rid of the lights?

The string of lights can cause tangles and more to a recycling center’s equipment, while the trash route will lead to more waste.

Christmas decoration Credit: JaysonPhotography loading...

Burlington County has added a second location to its e-waste recycling drop-off list to help with proper disposal: the Agricultural Center at 500 Centerton Rd. in Moorestown. The Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex at 22000 Burlington-Columbus Rd. in Florence will still be available.

“Bringing non-working lights to the Resource Recovery Complex or the Agricultural Center gives components a new useful life. It’s the eco-friendly way to decorate for the holidays,” Burlington County Commissioner Tom Pullion said in a release.

Christmas lights Credit: ehaurylik loading...

Computers, televisions, printers, cell phones and other devices can be also brought to the Resource Recovery Complex.

Location hours

Agricultural Center

Collection begins Dec. 7

Happens during the Burlington County Farmers Market’s Holiday Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and through Jan. 2025

A lights box will be stationed outside the Farmhouse Kitchen entrance

Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex

Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Enter the complex and follow signs to the scalehouse

“So far this year, the County has recycled more than 2,500 pounds of holiday string lights and we believe creating a second location will make it easier for residents to go green when decorating,” Pullion said.

