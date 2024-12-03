NJ warning: Absolutely never do this with broken or old holiday lights
🎄 Two disposal locations
🎄 String lights shouldn't go in the trash
🎄 Times, locations provided
Sure, it’s convenient to throw unused or damaged holiday lights in the trash or a recycling bin. Did you know this isn’t the proper way to get rid of the lights?
The string of lights can cause tangles and more to a recycling center’s equipment, while the trash route will lead to more waste.
Burlington County has added a second location to its e-waste recycling drop-off list to help with proper disposal: the Agricultural Center at 500 Centerton Rd. in Moorestown. The Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex at 22000 Burlington-Columbus Rd. in Florence will still be available.
“Bringing non-working lights to the Resource Recovery Complex or the Agricultural Center gives components a new useful life. It’s the eco-friendly way to decorate for the holidays,” Burlington County Commissioner Tom Pullion said in a release.
Computers, televisions, printers, cell phones and other devices can be also brought to the Resource Recovery Complex.
Location hours
Agricultural Center
- Collection begins Dec. 7
- Happens during the Burlington County Farmers Market’s Holiday Market
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and through Jan. 2025
- A lights box will be stationed outside the Farmhouse Kitchen entrance
Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex
- Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Enter the complex and follow signs to the scalehouse
“So far this year, the County has recycled more than 2,500 pounds of holiday string lights and we believe creating a second location will make it easier for residents to go green when decorating,” Pullion said.
