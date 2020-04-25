NJ virus crime this week: Playing golf, soccer, dice and Pokemon Go

Police in New Jersey continue to enforce Gov. Phil Murphy's stay-at-home orders and price-gouging laws.

Violations this week ranged from kicking a soccer ball on a field to attempted rape of an 11-year-old girl.

Violating the executive order is a disorderly persons offense, or misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail.

But in many cases, the violation is tacked onto other criminal charges — for example, the 19-year-old Bayville man who was arrested at a Morris County park where police said he was trying to meet the underage girl for sex.

State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan said Saturday that 204 executive order violations have risen to a felony level, which he considered "not that many" in a state of 9 million residents.

People who are charged just with violating the order are given a summons and released.

Below are some of the violations reported by police this week.

