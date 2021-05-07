NJ Veterans Memorial and Vietnam Era Museum to reopen for Memorial Day

The New Jersey Veterans Memorial and Vietnam Era Museum has announced that it will be reopening for Memorial Day. The Museum will welcome visitors on May 31st with three timed slots (with capacity limits) from 10 AM to 2 PM. Beginning Thursday, June 10, the Museum will be open to the public and operate Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Timed tickets must be purchased online. The Museum has been closed due to the pandemic while the outdoor Memorial has remained open. The Memorial and Museum are run by the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation; according to their website:

The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation is committed to sharing the experiences of the Vietnam War Era and its enduring legacy with future generations. Our Memorial recognizes the valor of New Jersey’s Veterans and the sacrifices of their families and communities. Our Museum encourages learning by exploring the Vietnam War Era through inclusive and objective exhibitions.

I’ve been to the Museum and Memorial and the items they have in the museum are fascinating and the stories told on the Wall of Faces are riveting; there is a photograph of each of the 1,563 New Jerseyans who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War. The Museum doesn’t just have artifacts from the war, but displays that help put the conflict in context of what was happening in the country at the time.

To reserve a spot for the Memorial Day reopening, go here (there’s a limit of 16 people per timed slot).

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

