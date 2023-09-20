NJ universities that just made U.S. News top 100 in the country

U.S. News Best Colleges is an annual report that we nervous parents sending our kids off to tour colleges and universities spend a lot of time obsessing about. This year’s report is very good news if you’re thinking about an in-state school.

First, let’s just get this out of the way right now. Princeton University isn’t going anywhere. For the 13th year in a row, the Ivy League school placed number one in the nation.

Elsewhere in the National Universities category lot of upward mobility for New Jersey schools.

Rutgers-Camden jumped 29 spots this year and broke into the top 100 at number 98.

NJIT moved up by 11 places to 86.

Rutgers-Newark went from 115th to 82nd place.

Stevens Institute of Technology stands at 76th best in the country, up by 7.

Rutgers-New Brunswick is up to number 40 with a jump of 15 spots.

In the Liberal Arts Colleges category, Drew University rose to 93 from last year’s 111.

How do they arrive at their rankings? U.S. News and World Report rates schools on peer assessment, financial resources per student, standardized tests, graduation rates, graduate earnings, first-year retention rate, borrower debt, student-to-faculty ratio, and faculty research cited in top journals.

Last year student outcomes accounted for 40% of scoring. As of this year over 50% of a school’s rank is based on its “success in enrolling and graduating students from all backgrounds with manageable debt and post-graduate success.”

Here's the full report.

