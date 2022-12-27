2 killed in car that got in the way of passing truck on NJ Turnpike

WESTAMPTON — A crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on the Turnpike early Sunday left two men from Bridgeton dead, State Police said.

Troopers responded around 5:16 a.m. to the northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike at milepost 42 in Burlington County.

Police said 30-year-old Higinio Martinez Sanchez, of Bridgeton, was driving a Mazda in the right lane with two passengers, 28-year-old Pedro Morales Rojas and 21-year-old Rolando Perez Aragon.

A truck tried to pass them in the center lane, police said.

The Mazda then tried to enter the center lane but was struck by the truck, police said.

The truck driver, 34-year-old Lazaro Gonzalez, of Miami, suffered minor injuries.

Sanchez suffered serious injuries, while both of his passengers were killed.

The crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday.

