NJ MAGA is planning two motortcades on Saturday on the Garden State Parkway as thousands could potentially be headed for the Jersey Shore for the long Independence Day weekend.

One of the Patriot Motorcade and Freedom Rallyies starts at the Montvale service area at 10 a.m. at the northern most end of the Parkway. It will make stops at the Cheesequake and Monmouth service areas, according to a flyer for the event.

A second motorcade will start at the Red Lion Diner in Southampton at 12:15 p.m. and head south on Route 206 to Planet Fitness in Hammonton and then head north on the Parkway.

Both will meet at the Boatyard off Route 72 in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township at 2 p.m.

"It's basically a parade of cars just to show our support for America, show our support for our President Donald J. Trump and have a good time and get patriots together because we love this country," a woman named Rex, who is one of the motorcade's organizers, told New Jersey 101.5.

Although New Jersey Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is calling for lots of clouds and temperatures in the 70s, the timing of the motorcade is not lost on Rex.

"It's Independence Day weekend. That's the purpose. I know it's going to be crowded. That's what I gave myself four hours to get from Montvale to Manahawkin. We're going to be in the slow lane ... It could be five cars, it could be 100 cars," Rex said.

"The State Police is aware of this and is monitoring the situation," Sgt. Philip Curry said.

It would be the second political event on a New Jersey toll road this week.

During Monday afternoon's commute, a caravan of cars waving flags and honking their horns left the Grover Cleveland service area in Woodbridge.

The immigrants rights supporters stopped as a group in the car lanes between Exits 12 and 13 and got onto the roadway to protest a lack of funding for unauthorized immigrants in the new state budget.

When troopers arrived ,the vehicles had already left and traffic was moving, according to Sgt. Lawrence Peele.

"We're not impeding traffic. We are moving, not stopping," Rex said when asked to compare events.

Asked about Monday's protest during his coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said "I appreciate their passion. I appreciate the cause" and said he would consider additional funding.

Following a pro-Trump motorcade on the Parkway, which caused a 5-mile traffic backup just before Election Day, State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan called it "incredibly irresponsible and dangerous." Murphy said the "potential public health aspect" of such a road hazard caused him concern.

Facebook flyer for the MAGA NJ Patriot Motorcade (OCSN)

