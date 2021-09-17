How about some positive news about law enforcement for a change?

An incident happened recently on the Garden State Parkway that is the sort of of thing police officers do every day and never get thanked for. On the New Jersey State Police Facebook page a letter from a motorist was shared who wanted to do just that. Say thanks.

A woman was driving home from work in mid-afternoon on August 23 paying attention not only to traffic but also to the woods in her periphery. She’s a new commuter and was keeping an eye out for deer.

Good thing she was because it was something even more precious at risk. A young boy chasing after his two loose dogs. The boy, about 8, apparently lost control of them and they got into the woods running along they side of the Parkway. He chased them desperately, straight through to the other side where the dangerous highway awaited.

She knew if those dogs ran into traffic he was likely to follow, so she stopped even though she was taking a chance with drivers coming up behind her oblivious to what was happening. Thankfully two other drivers saw it to and the three of them brought all traffic to a halt just as, sure enough, the dogs and the boy all ran into the travel lanes.

Trooper Jamarr Morris saw the commotion and came back down the highway from a traffic stop and took charge of the situation. Here’s the whole story from the NJSP Facebook page.

Like I said, this is the kind of thing police officers do day in and day out and usually never receive a thank you let alone such a public one. Hats off to Trooper Morris. Thanks to him and those alert drivers everyone was safe. This could have been a tragic story but instead it’s a happy ending.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.